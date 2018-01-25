7 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About Cardi B

Before becoming the colorful global personality we know her as today, the Bronx native charmed millions with her no-holds-barred disposition as a budding reality star on VH1's Love & Hip-Hop: New York. Two Grammy nominations — Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance — and several Billboard record-breaking accomplishments later, in just a little over a year's time the "Bodak Yellow" rapper proved she's more than just a playful on-screen jokester.