7 Surprising Things You Didn&#8217;t Know About Cardi B

7 Surprising Things You Didn’t Know About Cardi B

Gustavo Caballero, Getty Images for BET

Meet Cardi B: the year's most talked-about emcee.

Before becoming the colorful global personality we know her as today, the Bronx native charmed millions with her no-holds-barred disposition as a budding reality star on VH1's Love & Hip-Hop: New York. Two Grammy nominations — Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance — and several Billboard record-breaking accomplishments later, in just a little over a year's time the "Bodak Yellow" rapper proved she's more than just a playful on-screen jokester.

To honor one the year's hardest-working women in music, we're serving up some lesser-known factoids about the "Finesse" phenom.

Check out our gallery below to learn seven surprising facts about Cardi B.

7 Surprising Facts About Cardi B

Filed Under: Cardi B
Categories: Celebrity News, Music News, News, Photo Galleries, Pictures

More From PopCrush