Carrie Underwood's "Mama's Song" is about to get a new captive listener — the "Cry Pretty" singer, who's gearing up for a September album release, announced she's pregnant!

Underwood, who gave birth to her first child with husband Mike Fisher in 2015, revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday morning (August 8) that she's having her second baby soon, which is why her Cry Pretty 360 tour won't kick off until spring of 2019.

“Mike and [my son] Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon excited to be adding a new little fish to our pond," she said. "This has just been a dream come true with album and with baby news and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and so glad that you guys can share in this with us and be a part of this with us."

And, once the child is born, Underwood's eager to be more engaged with fans on her forthcoming tour, which will include more intimate elements and setups.

“I love performing in the round,” she said. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting. It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live. I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up – Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”