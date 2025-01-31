It's always heartbreaking to lose a beloved star who has had a lasting impact on culture, society or other aspects of life, as the celebrities who died in 2025 prove thanks to the mark they left in the world.

In 2024, we said goodbye to many influential figures in pop culture, including renowned celebrities, sports legends and other entertainment icons.

One of the most significant losses was actress Maggie Smith, whose illustrious career spanned both comedy and drama. Over the years, she earned numerous accolades, including two Academy Awards and three Golden Globe Awards. She was best known for her iconic role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series, playing Wendy Darling in 1991's Hook and her appearance in 1978's Death on the Nile.

READ MORE: Celebrities Who Died in 2024

Other notable figures who passed in 2024 include One Direction member Liam Payne, President Jimmy Carter, legendary Star Wars actor James Earl Jones, celebrated producer Quincy Jones and baseball icon Willie Mays.

May they rest in peace.