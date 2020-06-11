Dashboard Confessional Singer Chris Carrabba Suffered ‘Severe’ Injuries After Motorcycle Accident

Dashboard Confessional frontman Chris Carrabba suffered severe injuries after a serious motorcycle accident.

The 45-year-old singer shared the news with fans via Instagram on Thursday (June 11). Carrabba shared a photo of him laying in a hospital bed, along with a letter to fans to update them on his health.

"My injuries were severe but not life threatening," he wrote. "I owe the amazing doctors, nurses and medical team treating me my endless gratitude. I am determined to make a full recovery, but I have surgeries and months of rehab to come."

Even though it seems Carrabba was or is currently hospitalized, he still wants everyone to focus on the racial injustice happening in the world today.

"I have not lost sight of the social issues at hand and even in the condition I'm in I find it important to state that I stand with Black Lives Matter," he continued. "In the near future it is likely I will not be able to follow the news as much as I normally would. If you don't hear from me on [the] critical social issues, I trust that you will know where I stand."

Carrabba also thanked the makers of the safety gear that he was wearing in the crash for protecting him.

"I would also like to thank my family and friends for coming together to support me in this time of need," he added. "To all reading this, I would like to say thank you for standing by me through my recovery. This will be difficult physically, emotionally and financially and I'm grateful to have your support as I go through it."

See the post, below.