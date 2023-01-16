Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant C.J. Harris Dead at 31

Former American Idol contestant C.J. Harris has died. He was 31.

Harris, who competed on the show's 13th season in 2014, died Sunday (Jan. 15) after being rushed to the Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper, Ala., where CPR efforts were unsuccessful, according to People.

Following the news of Harris' passing, Season 13 American Idol winner Caleb Johnson posted a tribute to Harris on Instagram.

"This hurts so much. CJ was my roommate on @americanidol during Hollywood week and then lived right next door to me and @realalexpreston during the live shows. We instantly became friends and formed a brotherhood pack with @realalexpreston @samwoolfmusic," he wrote.

"So many amazing memories and experiences with you CJ! Life is so fragile! I am so grateful that our lives got to cross paths in this lifetime. You were a beautiful, kind soul that always made the room brighter with your smile and laughter. Love you brother ... you were taken from us way to soon! Until we meet again RIP," he continued.

Fellow Season 13 finalist Jessica Meuse also paid tribute to Harris with an Instagram post.

"Your talent and smile will be missed, and the world is definitely a darker and eerily quieter place without you in it. I’ll miss your random phone calls asking for life advice and talking about the music world. Rest easy, friend. See you on the other side," she wrote.

Harris was a standout contestant during his season of Idol, wowing the judges and viewers with his take on The Allman Brothers Band's "Soulshine" in Salt Lake City.

Harris initially auditioned for the show in 2010, but didn't make it until 2014.

Harris ended up placing sixth in the Idol competition after a semi-finals save from judges Jennifer Lopez, Harry Connick, Jr. and Keith Urban.

According to Variety, Harris joined the American Idol cast for a subsequent concert tour and later played with country star Darius Rucker at the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn.

In 2019, Harris released his debut single, "In Love."

On Jan. 1, the singer teased new music was on the way.