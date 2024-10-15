Reddit User Refuses to Split College Fund With Dad’s ‘Affair Child’

A user on Reddit is refusing to share their college fund with their father's "affair child" after he requested they split it.

"My father dropped a big bomb on our family last year when he revealed that he had a secret son from his affair years ago," the person shared in their post.

"Thank god my mom divorced him and now neither my brother Connor (M 18), sister Sophia (F 15), or I want anything to do with him anymore," they continued.

However, the siblings all share a college fund that was set up for them when they were small.

"My parents contribute almost half of the money and my maternal grandparents contribute the other half. The account remains under my mom after the divorce. As far as I know, he stopped contributing to that account after the divorce," they explained.

The person detailed that their dad now wants his "affair child" Hank added as a beneficiary.

"He's saying that Hank is his son and therefore entitled to the college fund that he set up for me, Connor, and Sophia," they said.

The dad has even gone so far as to "harass" the mom online and call her "heartless and cruel."

He even reached out to the oldest child and tried to convince them to let Hank be a part of the college fund.

"He said I should consider opening up my heart to Hank who grew up without a father and wasn't set up in life like my siblings and me. I left him on read since honestly, the things I wanted to say to that callous evil monster may be too much," they wrote.

They added that the dad has now come up with a new plan that involves withdrawing his portion of the money from the account and re-dividing it up so that it only goes to Hank and Sophia.

His reasoning was that the Reddit user and Connor don't need the money since they received full-ride scholarships to college.

"Now him, some of my dad's side of the family, and even the mistress are pressuring my mom to agree to that. And I'm praying that she won't," the person said.

"It physically makes me angry that we're being asked to split our money with my dad's affair child. Even if yes, I don't need to use the money to pay for school, I will need it in the future. Same with Connor!" the person argued.

"And I know for a fact he would never use the same reasoning to exclude Connor and I from the fund just to have the money solely for Sophia in the same situation. It's all for Hank," they went on.

"I understand that Hank is innocent and not responsible for his parents' actions but I don't think of him as my brother," they added.

One commenter agreed wholeheartedly with the Reddit user's feelings.

"He can deal with his s--tty decisions," they commented.

"Here is all that matters: the court gave the money to your mom. Make sure she doesn't cave to pressure," someone else wrote.

"The fund was meant for you and your siblings. It's likely his mistress [has] been pressuring him to set up a college fund for Hank and he doesn't have any money. Don't give in," another person agreed.