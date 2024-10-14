A man was heartbroken after his wife confessed the real reason she married him.

"My wife is a very practical person and not really girly. I don’t know how to explain it other than she sees everything as a cost benefit analysis and doesn’t seem to take much of her own preferences into account if she thinks something is objectively better. She is a senior data scientist so maybe it’s why she is good at her job," the man began on Reddit.

He explained that he usually loves her "practicality" as she's able to have reasonable conversations about issues in their marriage while not involving "feelings."

However, he recently asked her a question and it's "been bugging" him ever since.

"I asked her why she married me, kind of wanting to hear how much she loves me. She said 'because you asked.' And I asked 'well what made you say yes?' Then she said 'because I trust your judgment.' I was kind of taken aback and asked her what she meant. She essentially explained that she loves me but that’s not enough and she would never marry someone based on love alone," the man revealed.

His wife told him that "when she was younger, she loved an idiot who would have ruined her life if she married him, so she never dated him seriously."

"She says love and marriage are not the same things. She said she trusts me to make decisions that would benefit us and our goals and marriage is like trusting someone with your life and everything you have built," the man recalled.

He concluded that he should probably be "flattered" by what she said, but instead it rubbed him the wrong way.

In the comments, users overwhelmingly tried to reassure him that his wife loves him and that he's overthinking the situation.

"She loves you — check. She trusts you — check. She knows you will prioritize unit goals that benefit the marriage and your lives — check. This is actually high praise… These are real answers, not superficial ones. You love her for her practicality — she was honest and I think quite flattering. I think you are way over analyzing all this in some kind of a negative light and you reaaaaaallly shouldn’t," one person wrote.

"Love and marriage is not like the movies. You can't marry someone just because you love them. It HAS to be a practical and logical reason as well. Do you have the same priorities and goals in life? Do you trust someone? Even if it's a terrible financial decision, like they're irresponsible and have a lot of debt could be a reason. Even if you've loved someone more than anyone you have in the past, if you disagree on something like children, that marriage will never last. Love is not some ooey gooey, all powerful emotion that trumps everything else like Hollywood would have you believe. Life ain't a movie," another user commented.

"She gave you the full answer instead of 'because I love you.' She listed the reasons she loves you. This is a home run, bases loaded win and you're ruining it," someone else chimed in.