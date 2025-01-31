Conor McGregor Uses N-Word in Racist Tirade Against Rival Shortly After Tweeting About Peace and ‘Human Division’

Conor McGregor is under fire after unleashing a bizarre racist tirade against one of his rivals in in the MMA.

The drama began when McGregor shared and then deleted a degrading tweet about retired Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedo's wife, who he called a "towel." Nurmagomedo's wife is Muslim.

"Your wife is a towel mate," McGregor wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, which has also since been deleted, McGregor spewed a series of racist remarks and offensive allegations about Nurmagomedov, his family and his country.

McGregor then offered Nurmagomedov $100 million for a fight but claimed Nurmagomedov won't take him up on it because he is a "fat, lazy, scared b---h."

See McGregor's full tirade, below.

Warning: Tweet below contains explicit language and offensive racist slurs

McGregor has a long history with Nurmagomedov. Their feud dates back to a title fight in which McGregor suffered a submission loss. The match was followed by a post-fight brawl that led to both being suspended by the NSAC.

Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 with an undefeated MMA record, citing the death of his father and coach as the reason for his decision.

Ironically, McGregor's tirade was posted just hours after he tweeted calling for peace and denounced all forms of hate, including "racist comments," while sharing a message of support for UFC fight Bryce Mitchell, who previously called Nazi German dictator Adolf Hitler a "good guy."

"I honestly think Hitler was a good guy based on my own research – not my public education, indoctrination. I really do think before Hitler got on meth, he was a guy I’d go fishing with," Mitchell said on his podcast, CNN reports.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor Got Into a Fight

"Saying a prayer for my God-fearing brother, Bryce Mitchell, who I know is a good man. Let this be an acknowledgement/confirmation of the rise in anti-Semitic comments, as well as all manner of homophobic and racist comments, that are spreading feverishly and instantly across the world wide web, where we, as curious beings, are brainwashed into all manner of thinking. For what? For one reason and one reason only. Human division. We say NO!" McGregor wrote in his since-deleted tweet.

The fighter's tweet also called for "peace" among humanity.

McGregor has been in the spotlight in recent months after he was accused of sexual assault in an explosive lawsuit.

A civil jury in Ireland ordered McGregor to award a woman named Nikita Hand, who accused McGregor of "brutally" assault and battering her, over $250,000 after McGregor was convicted of rape.