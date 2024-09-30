Woman ‘Berated’ by Family for Turning Wedding Dress Into Cosplay

A woman on Reddit said she was "berated" by her family after she turned a vintage wedding dress into a cosplay outfit instead of letting her cousin use it for her wedding.

It all started with a thrift store shopping day.

"Three months ago I, my girlfriend, and my cousin (30F) went around charity shops looking for pieces we could turn into cosplays. My cousin isn't a cosplayer but she tagged along as she likes a good bargain hunt," the woman began in her post.

She said that they found the "old school" wedding dress with minor wear and tear and joked with her cousin that she should consider it for her wedding.

"She turned her nose up at it stating she wanted brand new and she'd not be caught dead in an old-fashioned dress," she said.

Instead, the woman and her girlfriend decided to purchase the dress for cosplay use.

"My girlfriend was the one to point out to me [that] if we did some alterations it'd be a perfect dupe for Sarah's ballgown in Jim Henson's Labyrinth which is our favorite movie," she explained.

"I bought the dress and my cousin made a few jokes about it but we heard nothing back from her, not until two days ago," she went on.

Apparently, her cousin had a change of heart after seeing the alterations the woman made to the dress via social media.

"[She said] that she'd changed her mind and she'd be happy to meet the price I'd paid (£150) and even throw in an extra £100 for my time fixing it up," the woman revealed.

When the woman laughed in response to the request, it resulted in a fight between the two.

"My girlfriend took the phone at this point and told her she had her chance to get the dress, and that it's a cosplay now not a wedding dress," she said.

"We've since been bombarded by my family trying to get in contact, some pleading, some trying to cajole and others straight up berating us for not letting my cousin buy the dress," she continued.

She added that her family also told her to be a "good cousin" and gift the dress.

Many people in the comments agreed that the woman should keep the dress since the cousin didn't want it in the first place.

"She thought the dress was ugly and didn’t want a thrifted dress for her wedding. She didn’t see the dress’s potential," one person commented.

Another person called the cousin "entitled" and "immature."

"Your cousin had her chance and turned it down, so it's fair game now. It's not like you snatched it out of her hands; you found it, had fun fixing it up, and are creating something awesome with it!" another person wrote.

"Your dress, you put the time and effort into it, you do what you like with it. Cousin Dearest can get her own, and possibly reflect on the fact that if she hadn't been such a stuck up a--hole there might have been a different outcome," someone else agreed.