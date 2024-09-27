On Reddit, a woman explained why she may back out of her daughter's wedding and how the fiancé's family has played into it.

"My (40f) daughter (20) is getting married to her long time boyfriend (20) in November. I have at least put deposits down or paid off the 3 big part of a wedding (venue,dress,food) and alot of smaller things. They have been together 4 yrs engaged for 2 yrs. In the last 2 yrs the whole wedding has changed from her dream to what him and his sister thinks it should be," she began.

"It was supposed to be a princess style and now it's more western, the food was agreed on with the cater(which sister said they didn't seem professional enough even though she has never meet them) to be finger foods but now it's 3 different pasta dishes. Even after she found her dream venue (think French quarter look) they wanted a barn style. I paid the deposit so it couldn't be changed. Our family are big DIYers. So my daughter and I went and pick out some flowers for her to bring to my house that weekend. The SIL had her go ahead and do them together. My mom drew out invites (painting included) then the SIL did a 'dress code card' on a computer bigger then the invite," the mom continued.

She shared that her last straw was when they were supposed to figure out how things are going to be set up only for the the future sister-in-law to make more demands.

"Today was the last straw for me because we were supposed to go back to the venue and figure out how she wanted things set up. Well she changed the plans because her boyfriend "needs" to be there and only wants to go on my only day off this week before 8 a.m. with about an hour drive there. When I told her I wouldn't she told me fine they would just go alone. I decided I will no longer pay off anything or attend because blows me off unless she needs something paid for. Would I be in the wrong to drop out 100%?" she concludes.

Users in the comments section sounded off with them agreeing that she was not wrong.

"You're feeling understandably frustrated as the vision for your daughter's wedding has shifted away from what you both initially planned, and it seems she's prioritizing her fiancé's preferences over your input. While it’s not wrong to express your feelings and consider stepping back, it might be worth having a calm conversation with her to clarify your boundaries and expectations before making any final decisions," write one person.

"Go to the wedding though. But definitely stop helping her any further," chimed in another.

"You’re sacrificing hard earned money for people who don’t appear to appreciate it. If they are grown enough to make a life long commitment they are grown enough to earn the money to pay for it, wrote someone else.

"Your daughter's behaviour is unacceptable, and you have the right to set boundaries," added a Reddit user.