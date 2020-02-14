Couple Divorcing After Feuding About Nicki Minaj and Cardi B

A couple are claiming that they ended their relationship over an argument about Nicki Minaj and Cardi B.

A new Divorce Court episode has made headlines this week after two men, Don’te and D’Andrew Leaphart, appeared on the TV show and revealed the rappers' 2018 feud is one of the reasons why they broke up.

"What actually caused the separation?" host Judge Lynn Toler asked, initially thinking their reasoning was a joke.

"The Nicki Minaj and Cardi B beef. I’m serious about that," D’Andrew replied before revealing that he supported and believed Minaj was in the right while his husband was on Cardi's side of the famous rap battle.

Don'te acknowledged that there were other underlying issues between them (like window-smashing incidents and cheating allegations), but that the Minaj-Cardi disagreement was the final blow. "He likes to blame it on that — it wasn’t 'cause of that," before noting that ungratefulness and disrespect was a big problem in the relationship.

You can watch the full Divorce Court episode in the video, below:

In September 2018, Minaj and Cardi's feud blew up to epic proportions after the two got into a fight at New York Fashion Week's annual Harper's Bazaar Icons party. According to reports, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker approached Minaj to confront her about the lie she was spreading before she was allegedly elbowed in the head by a security guard. Shoes were also reportedly thrown and Cardi left the party with a big bump on her forehead.