Crystal Reed is reportedly dating Maria Sten, her co-star from their DC Universe web series Swamp Thing, which was cancelled earlier in 2019.

The former MTV Teen Wolf star, who appeared on the hit teen series between 2011 and 2014, seemingly confirmed that Danish actress Sten is her girlfriend in a comment posted on Sten's Instagram page.

"Can't wait to have my girlfriend back," Reed wrote under a photo of Sten, who has been traveling in Italy.

Reed and Sten met on the set of DC Universe's Swamp Thing in late 2018. The pair have been reportedly dating since July 2019.

In September, Reed gushed about her friendship with Sten on Instagram, where she wrote, "LOOK AT HER!! She just finished a screenplay, is an amazing actress, loyal beyond belief, my sandbox partner, kind, generous, glorious and and and and and..."

Reed was previously married between 2008 and 2011. Her former relationships include actor and TV host Oliver Trevena, Teen Wolf co-star Daniel Sharman, actor Joshua Jackson and TV presenter Darren McMullen.

Reed and McMullen allegedly split earlier this year, though the reports remain unconfirmed.