Ink Master star Daniel Silva has been arrested for murder after being involved in the car crash that killed YouTuber Corey La Barrie.

The two were involved in an alleged drunk driving car accident on Sunday (May 10), Fox News reported. Silva was allegedly driving the car during the time of the accident.

La Barrie passed away as the passenger seat took the brunt of the hit. The McLaren sports car had apparently crashed into a tree and street sign, TMZ reported.

Earlier in the evening, the pair were reportedly out partying and drinking alcohol while celebrating La Barrie's 25th birthday on Sunday. After the party, the two were reportedly speeding right before the crash took place.

Silva did not suffer from any life-threatening injuries from the crash but did sustain a broken hip. While recovering in the hospital, Silva was arrested for murder on Monday (May 11).