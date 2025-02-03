Do These Two Surprisingly Popular Dating Trends Freak You Out?

Remember when dating someone started after you first met them at a party, bar, restaurant, through friends, or in school? That first date usually happened pretty quickly with dinner and a movie.

From that first date you could spend weeks or even months before you discovered something that didn't jibe and break-up, even to the point of WTF, no thanks.

Now much of dating is all about the apps and on those apps you can get to know one another, often more quickly and thoroughly, before you even get together for that possible first date.

When you're chatting on dating apps it's easy to share things about yourself much more quickly, and even discover the freaky and grim that has you deleting the match immediately, or finding what you're both longing for.

FREAK MATCHING

This is a dating trend that is becoming more and more popular, especially on dating apps according to the PR Newswire website. It's when you connect with someone over a shared weirdness so to speak. Maybe it's with the same eccentricities, quirks, unique interests, or fetishes.

If you both are all about the acceptance of freaky sides then it's easier to meet in person or decide there's no way this is going to work and you've saved money and more time actually meeting.

GRIM KEEPING

This can be the darker side of dating according to PR Newswire. If you bond with someone else over shared dislikes and even hate then coming together is easier because you already know where the negativity is brewing and it's okay.

You have to admit it's nice to learn where each other stands with the freaky and grim sooner than later. In a world where it seems dating apps have more negative than positive sides, you can add this to the win column, that is if the weirdness and darkness are revealed sooner than later.

Like they say, you do you, boo.

