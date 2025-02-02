Who Is Dawes? Meet the L.A. Band Who Opened the 2025 Grammys

Daws took the stage during the opening of the 2025 Grammy Awards to pay homage to the city of Los Angles and the difficulties the city has faced following the fires that ravaged it in January.

Joined by music legends Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, John Legend and St. Vincent, Dawes put on a star-studded showing for Los Angeles. But just who are the rockers?

Who Is Dawes?

Dawes is an American rock band know for heartfelt songwriting, rich harmonies and a vintage-inspired sound that blends folk, rock and Americana.

Formed in 2009 in Los Angeles, Calif., the band consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Taylor Goldsmith and his brother Griffin Goldsmith on drums.

Dawes first gained attention with their 2009 debut album North Hills, which was heavily influenced by the classic Laurel Canyon sound of the 1960s and 1970s, drawing comparisons to artists like Jackson Browne, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Band.

Their 2011 follow-up, Nothing Is Wrong, further established them as a force in the folk-rock scene, with standout tracks like “Time Spent in Los Angeles” and “A Little Bit of Everything.”

Over the years, Dawes has evolved musically, incorporating more modern rock elements while maintaining their signature storytelling style.

Albums such as All Your Favorite Bands (2015) and We're All Gonna Die (2016) showcase their ability to blend introspective lyrics with dynamic instrumentation.

The band has built a strong reputation for their energetic live performances and has toured with major artists like Bob Dylan, Kings of Leon and Mumford & Sons.

Their music often explores themes of nostalgia, love and self-discovery, making them a favorite among fans of thoughtful, emotionally driven rock music.

Dawes was chosen to open the Grammy Awards because Griffin lost his home in the fires while Taylor lost his studio along with the band's recording equipment. Despite their loss, the bothers came together to raise money for 100 other families who lost their homes in the fires.