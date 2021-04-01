Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande Team Up for ‘Met Him Last Night': Lyrics + Stream

The collab you've been waiting for has arrived: Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande's duet "Met Him Last Night" is here.

On Friday (April 2), the two pop powerhouse vocalists dropped their collaboration to praise from fans. Prior to the song's release, Lovato shared the story behind the song.

"I played 'Dancing With The Devil' for her and she was really really excited about that," she said. "She came up with this concept for 'Met Him Last Night' and when she played it for me, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, yes, absolutely, I'd love to do this.' I was so excited to get to work with her. We had so much fun singing together."

Stream "Met Him Last Night," below.

Along with the epic collab, Lovato released her seventh studio album, Dancing With The Devil... The Art of Starting Over. Grande is just one of the features on her album, as Lovato also collaborated with Noah Cyrus on "Easy," Saweetie on "My Girlfriends are My Boyfriend" and Sam Fischer on "What Other People Say."

Prior to the album's official drop, Lovato hosted a virtual premiere party on YouTube to interact with fans and debut the next episode of her documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. The video also featured the debut performance of her new song "ICU" and the world premiere of her music video for her album's title track.

Watch her "Dancing With The Devil" music video, below.

Learn the lyrics to Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande's "Met Him Last Night," below.

Verse 1: Demi Lovato

Late at night, I'm sipping, as you pass me by

Red or white, you pour another and say "It's fine"

Pre-Chorus

I don't believe in you (I, I don't believe)

'Cause I know just how you do

Chorus: Demi Lovato

I seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night

Had conversations, yeah, I think he's alright

Seem kinda funny, yeah, he kinda my type

Yeah, yeah, yeah

I seen the devil, yeah, I met him last night

One conversation, now he spending the night

I think I Iove him, though I know it ain't right

Verse 2: Ariana Grande

You got me f--ked up, I won't let this happen again

This the last time, you won't takе advantage of my innocence

Pre-Chorus: Ariana Grande

I don't bеlieve in you, (I, I don't believe)

Disguised, but I see right through

[Repeat Chorus: Demi Lovato]

Verse 3: Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande

How could I ever believe him?

The one that could be so deceiving

Boy, you are my only vice, I never feel this way

Hold me hostage, I'm leaving, boy you just gave me a reason

No one ever thought I'd be the one

No one ever thought I'd be the one to fall

Watch me bounce back before I give you my all

So I promise tonight is the last call

[Repeat Pre-Chorus and Chorus]