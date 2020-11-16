Demi Lovato Jokes About Broken Engagement at People’s Choice Awards

Demi Lovato did not hold back about her whirlwind 2020 this past weekend.

The 28-year-old singer addressed her broken engagement to actor Max Ehrich for the first time during her opening monologue at the E! People's Choice Awards on Sunday (November 15).

"I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life," she joked. "Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down."

"So I did what everyone else did: I went into lock down mode and got engaged," she continued. "I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of post mates unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got un-engaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert."

"So basically the same as everyone else," she added, laughing.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer kicked off 2020 by performing at the Grammy Awards and the Super Bowl, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic released a few new songs including "Anyone," "I Love Me," "I'm Ready" and "Commander in Chief.”

In March, she started dating Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich. The two were engaged by July but called things off in September.

The former Disney star kept quiet about the breakup, but released a surprise song (“Still Have Me”) that fans have speculated is about the end of the relationship.