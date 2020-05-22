Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Max Ehrich Have a PDA Spree on Social Media (PHOTOS)

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich made things Instagram official with cute PDA photos.

The "I Love Me" singer shared a series of photos with the Young & The Restless actor on her Instagram Stories on Thursday (May 21). The photos showed Lovato and Ehrich kissing and hugging with lips and heart stickers.

They also shared a photo with their dog and added a "family" GIF.

Lovato also shared a tweet of her beau's that he wrote in 2011. "All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato #CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant," Ehrich wrote nine years ago.

"Every Christmas? We love a little manifestation," Lovato replied.

Lovato and Ehrich first showed off their love for one another in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's "Stuck With U" music video. The pair were seen slow dancing and kissing in the sweet clip.

Lovato and Ehrich have reportedly been self-quarantining together from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since March. They were first seen together when Lovato accidentally stepped into Ehrich's Instagram Live session. Lovato looked surprised once she realized that he was live streaming and quickly stepped out of the shot.

See the photos and tweet, below.