Demi Lovato Addresses Recent Private Instagram Controversy: ‘I’ve Been Canceled So Many Times’

Demi Lovato opened up about cancel culture after fans believed she had a private Instagram account she used to shade former BFF Selena Gomez.

Though she didn't specifically address her alleged secret Finsta — an Instagram account used by people who want to share candid posts with only close friends — she told actress Jameela Jamil that being cancelled doesn't affect her anymore.

“I’ve been cancelled so many times that I can’t even count," Lovato said during a new episode of the Good Place star's podcast iWeigh Thursday (April 23). "The hashtag #DemiIsOverParty that whole thing doesn’t even affect me anymore."

"It's just not real," she explained. "I don't think that anyone was ever officially cancelled otherwise certain people wouldn't have Grammys today. Certain people wouldn't have Oscars."

"Where is the forgiveness culture?" the pop star continued. "If you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you're cancelled and you should stay cancelled. But if you mess up and apologize and you come forward and say 'I've learned from this,' then let that be an example for other people so that they can change too."

"You can't change unless you address what's wrong and provide a solution. If there's no solution, there's not going to be change," she added. "That's why the cancel culture will not work unless people have some sort of mercy."

You can listen to Lovato's full interview here.