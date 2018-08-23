17 Inspiring AF Times Demi Lovato Got Super Real About Addiction

Throughout her career, Demi Lovato has endured a very public, turbulent battle with addiction. She was admitted to rehab for the first time in 2010, at just 18, after punching a backup dancer on tour, and spent several years going on and off of drugs before finally getting sober. Then, after six years clean, she admitted in June single "Sober" that she'd relapsed, only to be hospitalized for a reported overdose less than a month later.

She's always been vocal about her journey, and even more so in recent years: She admitted in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, that in the past, she'd lied about being sober, but now, it seems, she's ready to be 100 percent candid. As Lovato continues her recovery (she's reportedly back in rehab), look back at the all the time she got honest about addiction.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s 24-hour treatment referral hotline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit Findtreatment.samhsa.gov for free and confidential help. In the case of a medical emergency, call 9-1-1.