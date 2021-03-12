Did Taylor Swift Just Re-Record ‘1989’? Listen to Re-Recorded ‘Wildest Dreams’ Clip

Did Taylor Swift re-record her album 1989?

On Friday (March 12), the trailer for the upcoming animated film, Spirit Untamed, premiered. Swifties were pleasantly surprised when the song from her 2014 hit album was used in the background of the trailer.

The "Evermore" singer took to her Instagram Stories to promote the new song. "Thank you #SpiritUntamed for using 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' in your new trailer," she wrote.

Fans speculated that she must be re-recording 1989 after the clip premiered as her re-recorded albums will not be released in chronological order. She will be releasing her first re-recorded album with her sophomore record Fearless, which will arrive on April 9. Last month, Swift released her first official re-recording with "Love Story (Taylor's Version)."

Ironically, the upcoming movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Swift's ex-boyfriend, who was rumored to be the subject of her song "All Too Well" off of her 2012 record, Red.

Swift is hard at work re-recording her first six albums after her former record label Big Machine sold her masters to the records to Ithaca Holdings, led by Scooter Braun. Swift has been championing artists' rights to own their own masters ever since.