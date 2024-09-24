Did Diddy Predict His Arrest? This 25-Year-Old Interview Is Chilling

Did Diddy really predict his arrest 25 years ago?

This chilling resurfaced interview clip seemingly proves that he did.

When the interviewer in the Entertainment Tonight clip from 1999 remarks that his notorious parties were the "hottest ticket" out there, Diddy smiles eerily before answering.

"They won't even give me a permit for the parties. They don't want me to throw the parties no more. We're gonna keep on having fun, bringing people together from all walks of life." he revealed.

He added, "You're gonna hear about my parties, they're gonna be shutting 'em down, they're gonna probably be arresting me."

He went on to call the parties a "different element" and "things that broaden people's horizons," which he called "intimidating."

"I know how to throw a party," the music mogul grinned.

Notably, Diddy was arrested on Sept. 17 for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution, per CBS News.

The outlet reported that the indictment includes details stemming from as far back as 2008.

Many of the allegations are in relation to Diddy's "freak off" parties, during which he allegedly gave victims drugs and forced them to participate in sexual favors while being recorded by hidden cameras.

According to Page Six, in March 2024 "law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies, including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant."

"Combs subjected victims to physical, emotional, and verbal abuse to cause the victims to engage in Freak Offs," the official documents said, per the outlet.

Diddy was also known to host "white parties" in the early 2000s, which featured A-list guests like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez (who dated him from 1999 to 2001), Sarah Jessica Parker and more.

Resurfaced photos shared by Page Six have revealed that other stars attended these parties, like Aaliyah, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Aretha Franklin, Martha Stewart, Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson, Regis Philbin, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Mariah Carey and many more.

The parties were held in the Hamptons before Diddy moved to Beverly Hills and continued to throw the lavish events.