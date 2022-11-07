Dior Fashion House Is Suing This ‘Hot MILFs’ Porn Star — Here’s Why

Iconic fashion house Christian Dior Couture has taken steps to stop a porn star from using a similar name, claiming it's harming their business.

Gigi Dior, infamous "hot MILFs" porn star, filed to trademark her stage name in 2021, according to Page Six. Her trademark was reportedly approved on Sept. 20, 2022.

Gigi uses the stage name on her personal site, OnlyFans account and all social media accounts.

The swanky fashion house has now filed a claim asking a court to overturn the trademark.

"All goods and services… are opposed, namely: Entertainment services… personal appearances by a porn star… providing a web site featuring non-downloadable adult-themed photographs and videos," the French fashion empire reportedly wrote in its legal filing.

Dior fashion house claims that Gigi's use of their name could confuse potential customers and tarnish their image.

"This is ridiculous, my name has nothing to do with couture and — the funny part is — what I do usually involves wearing no clothes at all," Gigi told Page Six, responding to the filing.

"I trademarked my stage name for entertainment and modeling purposes, I had to show proof of what I was using the name for, so I used appearances at Exotica, and a website for confirmation … My request was granted. A couple of weeks ago, on Oct. 18, I received notice from Christian Dior Couture that they were appealing my trademark approval and they claim that the name Dior is being diluted and that I am diluting their products," Gigi told the outlet.

"If I lose my name, I have built a brand around this name, it has become me and my reputation, so it’s really devastating to think I might have to start from scratch and rebrand everything. I have thousands and thousands of T-shirts, signs and photographs. I have retained websites, all of my social media. I’d have to start again, it’s going to be a huge undertaking if I lose this name," she added.

She concluded by saying she was "devastated" by Dior's filing, slamming it as "ridiculous."

Gigi reportedly has until Nov. 17 to submit a response to Dior's filing or her trademark will be overturned.