Disney World’s Woody Praised After Calling Jessie Over to Greet Young Black Fan: ‘We Ain’t Finna Get Canceled’

In a TikTok with over one million views that's been shared to other social media sites, namely, Twitter, a heartwarming moment was captured.

Harold Colclough posted the sweet interaction between little Havyn and the character Jessie from Disney's Toy Story.

"Woody [helped] make Havyn day!!! She got to get a hug from Jessie," he wrote in the caption.

The video sees the character Woody waving to the little girl dressed like Jessie and pointing her out to his Jessie counterpart, who is obliviously doing high kicks in the background during a parade.

After his attempts go unnoticed, Woody runs over to Jessie and helps her find the little girl, who she runs over and gives a big hug to.

The moment is a stark contrast from recent viral videos showing characters like Rosita at Sesame Place seemingly ignoring Black children who want to greet them during parades.

One commenter on TikTok pointed out, "Woody said 'this ain't Sesame St.'"

Meanwhile, the video collected even more views on Twitter, with over two million.

The person who tweeted it wrote, "Woody said nah b---h get over here, we ain't finna get canceled."

"I'm weak at Woody tryna get her attention and she over there doing high kicks in Liberty Square," another Twitter user said.

Sesame Place faced scrutiny after the Rosita incident that led to them declaring to undergo "bias training" in July.

More recently, a video from Chuck E. Cheese went viral for the same reason. A mother posted a video of her Black daughter being ignored by the mouse mascot.

The titular character blatantly ignores the little girl after high-fiving a group of other children.

The girl's mom, Natyana Muhammad, said of the interaction, "On July 30 at Chuck E Cheese in Wayne, NJ, my 2yo was racially discriminated against," she wrote alongside the video. "As you can see, he gives all of the yt kids hi-5s & PURPOSELY ignored my black baby. When confronted, he ignored me as well."

In contrast, Colclough's video of Havyn's moment with Jessie has been viewed a collective nearly four million times across TikTok and Twitter.