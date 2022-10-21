Drake Gets Roasted After Posting New Selfie

Drake is getting roasted after posting a new selfie on Instagram.

This afternoon (Oct.19), Drake shared a series of photos in a carousel post on his Instagram page. A handful of the pics were from his surprise appearance during 21 Savage's performance last night at the Morehouse College and Spelman College homecoming. One photo features himself with Jack Harlow while another shows a dollar bill with LeBron James' face on it.

The one that everyone is talking about, however, is a selfie that Drizzy took of himself. In it, his curly locks are pushed back by a Nike headband and he's sporting a sly smirk.

Regardless of whether the superstar MC was being serious or not, the internet has decided to check him for the photo. XXL's tweet of the selfie has received over 1,500 quote tweets in just over an hour of posting.

Commentary has ranged from confusion to no-holds-barred jokes.

"Kanye calls this guy the greatest of all time and then he does this," one user wrote.

"Drake been going through an identity crisis for 10 years," another person proclaimed.

One person compared Drizzy's look to "that bad bitch you knew in HS, during spirit week."

You can see more hilarious reactions to Drake's selfie below.

The "Jimmy Cooks" rapper was most recently making headlines for continuing his apparent boycott of the Grammys by not submitting any of his eligible music for a second year in a row. Drizzy released his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, in June. This follows him also not submitting his 2021 LP, Certified Lover Boy, for consideration last year.

See Reactions to Drake's New Selfie Below