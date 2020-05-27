’13 Reasons Why’ Star Dylan Minnette Just Dyed His Hair Purple (PHOTOS)

Dylan Minnette has a cool new hairdo—and it's super colorful!

The 13 Reasons Why star first shared a selfie of him with bleach in his hair on his Instagram Story on Tuesday (May 26). Hours later, he revealed his light purple hair color on his Instagram account.

"Heh heh," he captioned the snapshots, flashing a big grin in the second photo.

This isn't the first time the 23-year-old actor has dyed his hair. The Wallows frontman previously dyed his hair dark blue. He let his hair color fade into a turquoise shortly after.

See his new lilac locks, below.

The vibrant hair colors are a far cry from his more serious 13 Reasons Why character, Clay. The final season of the show is set to release on Netflix on June 5.

The cast bid farewell to their characters at the end of 2019.

"We officially wrapped 13 Reasons Why the other night," Minnette shared in December. "It’s been a life-changing 4 years making the show, and an era/chapter I won’t forget. Super thankful to everyone involved. Excited for you all to see the final season next year. It’s emo."