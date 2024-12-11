Woman’s ‘Petty’ Ex-Husband Demands She Split Insurance Payout With Him

A woman on Reddit says her estranged husband is demanding she split her insurance payout after getting in a car accident.

"I just totaled my 2016 car. The loan (since paid) and title are both in my name. It is insured under his name, but I pay for both his and my car insurance and our shared homeowners' insurance myself," she began, noting that though they're separated, her ex still resides at their marital home.

The woman is "currently supporting both him and my two children,” while her ex works part time by choice and contributes less than a third toward their household expenses.

"I really need a new car since I drive for a living as a travel nurse, but I don’t think I can afford the payment without this insurance money going toward the purchase," she explained.

Although she paid off the final $12,000 on the initial car loan, her ex says he's entitled to half the insurance payout as he helped her with car payments for four years.

Users in the comments urged the woman to contact a lawyer to handle the situation.

"Make sure you have the documents to prove it’s your car and don’t you dare give him anything 'til [it's] sorted out by lawyers and the courts. He sounds a bit petty, good luck," one person wrote.

"Get divorced ASAP! He’s mooching off you and unfortunately, he’s probably going to get half your retirement. He’s going to ask for alimony and child support. Get a good lawyer!" another advised.

"Morally you need to do what's best for the kids. What's best in this situation is you having a car that is safe for them to be in and helps you get to and from work to care for them. Keep the payout for a new car, let him argue about it in court. I don't know what the judge will decide but that's for another day, right now you need to look out for yourself!" someone else commented.