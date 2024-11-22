Woman Blindsided After ‘Gold Digger’ Fiance Secretly Does This With Real Estate Lawyer

A woman on Reddit is starting to question her relationship after her fiancé, Scott, started "pushing" her to add his name to the deed of the house she inherited from her mom, who died just a few months ago.

"She left me her house and I became the official owner three months ago. This is when Scott proposed to me and we got engaged although he wanted to wait before we got engaged, but he said that me owning a house now made him feel like we were ready to be married," she began on Reddit.

Since then, her fiancé has been "persistent" about her adding his name to the title of her house ASAP.

"He explained that this step was necessary to ensure 'balance in our relationship and marriage' even though I never made him feel like he's inferior or something. Oh, and I make more money than him by the way, so I don't get how adding his name onto the house title would change anything," she explained.

After his consistent nagging, she relented and agreed to add his name to the need, but only after they got married.

READ MORE: Woman Refuses to Go to Boyfriend’s Ex’s House for the Holidays: ‘She Maybe Still Loves Him’

"He disagreed and insisted we get it done before we get married. After a lot of back and forth on this, I told him to drop it and wait 'til after marriage. Well, yesterday, I was surprised to see that he had brought a real estate lawyer to the house, and not only that, he said he had arranged for the legal process to start now," she continued.

The woman "was completely shocked," especially since she "never agreed to hire a lawyer, let alone bring him to the house."

"I immediately asked the lawyer to leave. He tried to speak but I told him he needed to leave. Scott remained quiet until the lawyer left, then he gave me a look and told me that what I did was selfish and disrespectful not to the lawyer, but to him and what we agreed on," she wrote.

The woman told him that pressuring her to add him onto the title had "made [her] re-consider the whole thing now, and he looked shocked and hurt then stormed out."

"We continued fighting over the phone and he didn't stop talking about how stubborn and selfish I have been lately. He said he was trying his best to provide a stable living situation for us before we get married, but I was being uncooperative. After that he completely ignored my calls," the woman concluded.

READ MORE: Man ‘Confused’ After Sick Girlfriend Gets Upset When He Shows Up to Her Home Unannounced

Users in the comments section urged her to not go through with the wedding.

"He’s a gold digger. He wants your money. Be careful," one person wrote.

"He clearly wants a piece of your property, likely through a divorce. DO NOT MARRY. DO NOT GET PREGNANT. RUN," another commented.

"He doesn't even want to wait for divorce. He isn't willing to wait for marriage to get his hands on it. He's a gold digger. Don't let this man have so much as a toothpick. Kick him out," someone else advised.