Did This Fan Predict Taylor Swift’s VMAs Comeback and New Album Announcement?

Taylor Swift made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and then dominated the post-show news cycle by announcing her new album Midnights. Bizarrely, it appears that one fan on Twitter predicted everything that happened regarding Swift mere hours before the awards ceremony started.

The "Wildest Dreams" hit-maker caused a stir when she surprise showed up at Prudential Center in New Jersey for the show last night (Aug. 28). However, a Taylor Swift fan account from Spain was likely feeling particularly vindicated after a prediction they made came true.

"What if taylor swift attends the vmas and starts a new era tonight," Twitter user @lillyswiftt13 tweeted prior to the VMAs. They must have an extra-clear crystal ball because indeed, Swift appeared in a diamond-encrusted mini-dress on the red carpet mere hours later.

Check out the surprisingly accurate tweet below:

Swift won several awards during the ceremony. Notably, she made history by becoming the first artist to win the coveted Video of the Year Moon Person three times after her video for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" beat the competition. Her previous wins were for 2015's star-studded "Bad Blood" and 2019's rainbow-bright "You Need to Calm Down."

She also snagged wins in the Best Longform Video and Best Direction categories.

As for Swift's "new era," her massive night continued after she teased a major announcement would be coming at midnight. Once the clock struck 12, she broke the news about her new album, Midnights.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," she teased about the project on Instagram. Her website immediately crashed as fans rushed there for more news.

Check out the promo artwork below:

Twitter user @Lillyswiftt13 seemingly took a moment to bask in their correct predictions a few hours after Swift's album announcement.

"Hellooooo," they ecstatically tweeted alongside a link to pre-order the album.

Meanwhile, other fans flocked to the original prediction tweet to marvel at its accuracy.

"This aged really well," one Twitter use simply replied.

Check out some reactions below: