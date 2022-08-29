Taylor Swift Announces New 13-Track Album ‘Midnights': ‘A Journey Through Terrors and Sweet Dreams’

Taylor Swift is entering her Midnights era! The hit-maker has an album's worth of new material dropping in October.

The "Blank Space" superstar teased a major announcement during a surprise appearance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, during which she urged fans to prepare for more news at midnight (Aug. 29).

Once the clock struck midnight, her official website crashed (presumably due to a large influx of traffic from excited Swifties) and she took to social media to launch her Midnights era.

The two-sided album will feature 13 songs.

"Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding a lighter and rocking a glittery eye.

"We lie awake in love and in fear, in turmoil and in tears. We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren't — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake," she shared alongside a second new promo image featured in the same Instagram carousel.

"This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve ... we'll meet ourselves," Swift continued.

Swift's official website got so much traffic that it crashed and displayed a messaged reading, "The fact that you are seeing this page indicates that the website you just visited is either experiencing problems, or is undergoing routine maintenance."

Swift teased the release after making history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She picked up several awards throughout the night. Most notably, she became the first-ever person to win Video of the Year three times after picking up the Moon Person for "All Too Well," her updated 10-minute version.

She previously won the award with "Bad Blood" and "You Need to Calm Down."

The pop icon also won in the Best Longform Video and Best Direction categories. While Midnights is an album of new material, she also sparked speculation that a Reputation re-release could be in the cards.

Midnights marks her first collection of all-new material since 2020's evermore. However, Swift has since released updated versions of her earlier albums Fearless and Red. Both re-releases were rerecorded and feature several new songs from her vault of unreleased material.

She also contributed an original song called "Carolina" to the soundtrack for Where the Crawdads Sing.