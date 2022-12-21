The Eras Tour Might Make Taylor Swift a Billionaire — Fans React

After all the drama with Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift is set to reach billionaire status in 2023 due to her headline-making Eras Tour.

According to Forbes, she could earn nearly 48 times more than Ticketmaster from the ticket sales for the tour, which were so cutthroat they crashed the site and landed Ticketmaster in some long-awaited hot water over their business practices.

Billboard predicted that Swift could earn around $591 million, while Forbes calculated that the number could reach as much as $620 million.

After the initial frustration surrounding the ticket sales fiasco and Swift's slow response, fans are expressing their opinions on the predicted accomplishment online.

An Eras Tour update account on Twitter said, "Taylor Swift is currently on track to become the FIRST EVER billionaire in HISTORY with music as her main source of income following US sales from ‘The Eras Tour’!"

"BILLIONAIRE TAYLOR SWIFT SOUNDS SO SEXY OH MY GOODDDDD," another fan added.

Someone else tweeted, "TAYLOR SWIFT BILLIONAIRE EXTRAORDINAIRE."

However, not everyone seemed impressed by the feat.

"I've always thought taylor swift was kind of boring but [at this point] i kind of hate her cause she's very clearly trying to become a billionaire and the way she's going about it is so desperate lolol... my onion tho," one person said.

Another person pointed out that the Ticketmaster disaster may not have been an accident, saying, "Swifties celebrating this without realizing that that means the Ticketmaster debacle wasn't an accident and Taylor Swift managed to swindle all of u into getting her billionaire status."

Those sentiments echo the confusion some had over why Swift seemingly didn't do more to help make her tickets more affordable and attainable, especially as tour costs and ticket prices post-COVID are rising.

According to Business Insider, "Tour costs like gas money, plane tickets, and lighting designers are 'increasing exponentially.'"

One person said on Twitter, "Ticketmaster has ruined events for the middle class. Concerts, sporting events all are becoming out of reach for the average person."

Some big artists have done their best to combat Ticketmaster's prices and fees, like one person's tweet alleged Ed Sheeran did: "Ed Sheeran established a ticketing system that prevents Ticketmaster and resellers to inflate prices. His pit tickets are only $80. Artists should take notes from Ed Sheeran."

"All it would take is Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to band together and they could force some major changes," another person said.

However, Swift's statement after the Ticketmaster backlash simply concluded with, "To those who didn't get tickets, all I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs."

The Eras Tour kicks off March 13, 2023 in Glendale, Ariz., and concludes in Inglewood, Calif. on Aug. 9.