We're going to need a bucket and a mop to clean up the mess Cardi B just sparked on Twitter.

On Sunday (December 6), nearly nine months into a deadly pandemic that has left millions of Americans unemployed, the "WAP" rapper hopped on the social media platform to pose a question to her fans: "Should I spend 88K for this damn purse? Omggg it's tempting."

The tweet immediately garnered backlash from fans who felt it was "insensitive" of Cardi to publicly contemplate spending such a large amount of money on a purse considering the financial hardships so many people are facing right now.

"It just speaks to your privilege that you could spend that much on a handbag," one Twitter user wrote. "That's more than most people make in a year."

Fans also responded to the tweet by suggesting that Cardi should instead donate $88,000 to charity, to which the rapper clapped back with a slew of receipts detailing the charitable donations she's made as of late.

Cardi then proposed a challenge for her fans to donate their own money to charity and send her the receipt, promising to match the donations herself. After publicly committing to match multiple fans' donations ranging from $20 to $100, the rapper quoted a tweet from journalist Yashar Ali that described her original tweet about the purse as "deeply insensitive and unnecessary." Cardi issued a stark response, telling Ali to "go cry about it" and saying that she's "not going to apologize" because she "didn't do nothing illegal."

She then issued a seemingly reluctant apology: "Ok guys I apologize. There, you happy?! I don't see ya askin' Trump for an apology when he out here missing Covid meetings to play golf, but ok."

The next day (December 7), Cardi B got back on Twitter and asked her followers if they want to see the purse, to which one user responded, "Show us the damn purse." She then posted a screenshot of what appeared to be a series of Instagram messages detailing the bag, including photos that reveal its soft, brown, fur-lined material that fans immediately likened to an UGG boot.

Cardi then received a second round of backlash from fans who didn't think the purse was worth the steep price tag. "You was better off not showing us," wrote one fan. "I wasn't mad before, now I'm pissed." Other followers pointed out that the brand Telfar recently produced a line of similar purses in collaboration with the UGG brand that cost less than $1,000.

In response to a fan who said the $88,000 purse "ain't even that cute," the rapper issued a final statement (for now): "It's not about being cute, it's about the value. In three years I can auction it for double." Touché, Cardi.