FBI References Taylor Swift in Call-to-Action for Federal Crime Tips

There's a mole in the FBI — and by mole, we mean Swiftie.

The FBI Washington Field Office in Washington, D.C., tapped Taylor Swift to help encourage American citizens to send in federal crime tips.

"Justice is better than revenge. You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country," the FBI tweeted in a call-to-action Monday (July 10), referencing Swift's song "Better Than Revenge" in their message.

The post included a graphic with more information meant to look like an album track list about what types of crime tips should be reported to the FBI and said, "Speak Now: Do you have a tip about a federal crime?"

The "songs" included examples of federal crimes and all featured parentheses that marked them as "FBI's version," just like Swift's re-recordings are dubbed "Taylor's version."

"Give the Swiftie intern running this account a raise!!!" one fan tweeted in reply to the post.

"Which Swiftie intern convinced the FBI to post this[?]" another person agreed in a tweet.

Meanwhile, a Twitter account called "Swiftie struggle tweets" quoted the FBI's post and asked, "How is this not a meme account[?]"

This isn't the first time Swift has had an impact on the government.

In November 2022, ticket sales for Swift's Eras Tour caused so much chaos that a U.S. Senate hearing regarding Ticketmaster's practices was ordered.

Issues arose after fans experienced hours-long wait times and sky-high prices for Swift's Eras Tour tickets, resulting in a sold-out pre-sale and the cancellation of the typical public on-sale.

Swift later posted a note to social media expressing she was "pissed off" by the ordeal.

A Senate hearing took place in January 2023, and many fans were amused by the use of Swift quotes and references during the meeting.

"You can’t have too much consolidation. As an ode to Taylor Swift, I will say we know ‘all too well,'" U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said.

"To be honest, I had hoped as of a few months ago to get the gavel back, but once again, 'she's cheer captain, and I'm on the bleachers,'" another government official reportedly said during the hearing.