‘Suffocating’ Friend Furious After Being Told They Are Too ‘Clingy’

A woman's friend became upset after she told them they were being too "clingy."

"I've got this friend, let's call them Sam. Sam's a great friend, don't get me wrong. But lately, they've been all up in my business 24/7, and it's starting to feel suffocating. Like, I can't even go to the bathroom without getting a text from them asking what I'm up to," the woman wrote on Reddit.

After becoming fed up, she finally "mustered up the courage to tell Sam that they need to chill a bit and give me some breathing room."

"And let me tell you, it did not go well. They got super defensive and accused me of not valuing our friendship," she continued.

Now, the woman is wondering if she was "too harsh" with her friend.

"I mean, I get it, everyone has their clingy moments, but this feels like next-level stuff," she concluded.

Users rallied behind the woman in the comments section.

"Needing space doesn't make you a bad friend. It just means you need room to breathe, and that's totally okay. Sometimes, people need a reminder that everyone has different boundaries. Sam might just need time to understand and adjust," one person wrote.

"You set a boundary and immediately they didn't respect it... Of course, it depends how you put it and on the broader context, but based on what you've said here, you haven't done anything wrong," another commented.

"It sounds like you set a boundary and Sam is disrespecting it," someone else weighed in.