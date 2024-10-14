Bride ‘Uncomfortable’ After ‘Clingy’ Friend Plans Trip to Same Place as Honeymoon

A woman on Reddit shared that she is "uncomfortable" after learning that her "clingy" friend booked a trip to the same place as her honeymoon at the same time.

The woman wrote in her post that she had told her friends she was planning on honeymooning in Barcelona, Spain, after her upcoming wedding.

"A few days ago my friend told me that she is planning a trip to Barcelona the day after my wedding, which I was initially taken aback by since I thought she had planned this knowing that I was going," the woman explained.

"My friend has joked before about tagging along to my honeymoon and [I] feel [she] can be clingy at times," she added.

However, the friend claimed that she did not know about the bride's honeymoon plans and that she still plans to go on her trip to Barcelona.

"I would prefer if this wasn't the case but I can't stop her from going to a part of the world," the bride noted.

But she explained her reservations further by revealing that she expects the friend will want to hang out during their coinciding trips, despite one being a honeymoon.

"From previous encounters, I anticipate that she will want to spend some time with us while we are there and [I] can foresee her feeling offended if we don't," the woman wrote.

She at least made it clear to her friend that she didn't want to share flights.

"I suggested to my friend that if we are all going at the same time that my husband and I book different flights, and expressed that I would not feel comfortable being on the exact same flights," she said.

Apparently, this discussion "upset" the friend, who told other friends about it.

"She was upset by the comment that I made about feeling uncomfortable with taking the same flights and can't understand what about that makes me uncomfortable," the woman revealed.

"She says that I have made her feel as though she's done something wrong hence why I'm avoiding being in the same airplane as her," she continued.

Now, the two are not speaking and the bride's other friend has allegedly taken the friend's side and demanded an apology.

"I don't want to dismiss my friend's feelings but I'm struggling to understand her reaction," the woman admitted.

Commenters on Reddit agreed with the bride and pointed out the red flags in her friend's behavior.

"Your friend 100000% wants to tag along to your honeymoon. Her comments in jest have a kernel of truth," one person said.

"Your friend is being manipulative and doing some damage control by complaining to your other friend," another person wrote.

"She's indignant because you let her know you won't let her do that. Not anything about the flight. She had this lovely fantasy about being the third wheel at your honeymoon, and you crushed it," someone else said.