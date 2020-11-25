EDM Star Garrett Lockhart, a.k.a. i_o, Dead at 30

Garrett Lockhart, better known as i_o, has passed away. He was 30.

On Tuesday (November 24), the EDM artist and DJ's social media accounts released a statement announcing his death. "On Monday, November 23rd, the world lost a beautiful soul: Garrett Falls Lockhart, also known as i_o," the statement began.

"This extremely talented spirit taught us that even if nothing matters, you can still lead with love. Garrett’s truth and soul lives on through the music he shared. Rest in peace, Garrett. We love you," the message concluded.

Lockhart's cause of death has not been publicly revealed.

Prior to his passing, Lockhart released a remix of "Castles in the Sky" by Ian Van Dahl. This year, Canadian pop artist Lights also released her 444 EP with Lockhart, including a single called "Annihilation" together. In 2019, Lockhart collaborated with Grimes on her single, "Violence."

Lockhart recently returned to performing live concerts. On October 30, he performed a concert at Club Space in Miami, and on November 13, he performed at Orlando's Celine Club.

Fellow artists and producers shared reactions to Lockhart's death on social media. See these tweets and more, below.