Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Feeds Influencer Doritos in ‘Bizarre’ Viral Video

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has come under fire for a "bizarre" video she posted of her feeding an influencer Doritos.

In the clip from TikTok, Whitmer can be seen wearing a Harris-Walz camo hat while staring blankly into the camera. Her hand can be seen giving influencer Liz Plank a Dorito. Plank does not bother to take the chip herself, rather, she simply opens up her mouth and allows Whitmer to place it inside of it for her.

"New interview with big gretch just dropped!" Plank captioned the clip.

Since the video was posted, Whitmer has come under fire for her actions and drew strong reactions from people.

Oli London slammed the video as "bizarre" in a post to X.

"Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer appears in bizarre video feeding Doritos to a woman," the post read.

Former US House Representative Beau M. LaFave alleged that Whitmer is mocking the Catholic tradition of Eucharist.

"Can someone please explain to me why the Governor of Michigan is placing Doritos on a kneeling woman’s tongue? Is she mocking the Holy Sacrament of Communion practiced by Catholics participating in the Traditional Latin Mass?" he wrote.

On TikTok, the comments are much more light-hearted.

"I love this. Big Gretch in the house!!!" shared one person.

"Ugh I love Big Gretch!" added another.

"LMAO LOVE BIG GRETCH" someone else put.

While it is unclear as to what the stunt is referencing, Whitmer has not responded to the backlash that she has received at this point.