Grimes’ Met Gala Sword Was Made From a Melted Down AR-15 Assault Rifle

Grimes served a Dune-inspired fantasy when she walked the iconic steps outside the 2021 Met Gala.

The "Violence" singer paired her futuristic, flowing gown with several accessories that brought the science fiction inspiration to life — including a striking silver mask from the upcoming, Timothée Chalamet-fronted film adaptation of Frank Herbert's novel of the same name.

Notably, she also carried a sword.

She told Vogue in the hours ahead of the event that the weapon, which belongs to the Met, was constructed out of a melted down Colt AR-15A3.

“The sword is based on a western European sword from the end of the Middle Ages around 1400,” she explained. “It’s from these people who are getting people’s [guns] who don’t want to have their automatic rifles anymore, and are melting them down and making them perfect replicas of medieval swords."

Although the blade isn't overly sharp, Grimes commented on its unexpected weight. “It’s not a prop sword, I tried to pick it up and this is not really a one-handed situation.”

Despite that, she certainly managed to rock it on the red carpet, where the unexpected accessory was a stand-out.

Nylon noted the repurposed weapon was created by MSCHF. The company launched a project called Guns2Swords, where they buy back guns and reforge them into swords.

Grimes complimented the project in her chat with Vogue. She also talked it up on the red carpet. After all, it's not every day that a celebrity attends an event with a replica of a medieval sword.

"This is made out of melted guns," she told ET. "Let's make America gun free, but sword..." she petered off.

In another interview, Grimes explained that the look met the night's theme — In America: A Lexicon on Fashion — since the book that inspired her look was written by an American author. The journalist noted that the sword also made for an appropriate commentary on America.

Grimes, who is from Canada, also shouted out Canadian fashion. But she ended the interview by professing her appreciation for American culture and making a plea to President Joe Biden for a green card.