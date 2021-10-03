Grimes made headlines over the weekend when she hit the streets of Los Angeles to show off some light reading material and an otherworldly look.

The hit-maker was photographed reading a copy of Karl Marx's The Communist Manifesto while dressed in a flowing, hooded jacket and matching bodysuit.

The costume was very elf dystopia couture, if you will. Some users on Twitter also claimed the outfit was inspired by the upcoming Dune movie. She previously wore a Dune-inspired look and carried a sword at the Met Gala.

Publications focused on the book choice as she and Elon Musk recently "semi-separated" after dating for three years. With an estimated net worth of $200 billion, the New York Post noted Musk is the richest man in the world. Thereby, many speculated that reading The Communist Manifesto was a commentary on her relationship.

However, Grimes hopped on Instagram to reveal that she was in fact trolling the paparazzi.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this [week] but then I realized it was opportunity to troll," she explained.

The musician laughed about one of the many headlines that she inspired. She also revealed that she is still living with Musk and clarified that she is not a communist.

"There are some very smart ideas in this book," she wrote. "But personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved [through] crypto and gaming." We'll have to wait to hear more about that idea, as it's still in the development stage.

Grimes also promised to come up with more ways to troll the paparazzi if they continue to hound her. Keep an eye peeled to see what else she has in store.

Check out her post here.

Grimes trended on Twitter as users rushed to comment on her costume and reading material. Others thanked her for the Halloween costume idea. Some changed out the book she was reading, while still others simply had a good laugh at the absurdity of the situation.

Check out some of the responses below.