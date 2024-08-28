Groom Threatens to Cancel Wedding if Bride Doesn’t Let Estranged Dad Walk Her Down Aisle

A groom is threatening to cancel his wedding if the bride's estranged father does not walk her down the aisle.

The woman explained in her post on Reddit that she and her father have never been close, and that it was her mother that played an important role in her life.

"My mom had me when she was 17, she was young but she have always been the best mother I could possibly have wished for. My dad was also 17, and they are so different from each other. Some of the things I will talk about is only things that I have been told, because I was so young that I can’t remember these, some I do remember. I don’t have a good relationship with my dad or his side of the family, frankly I never ever want to have anything to do with them. Here are some things that happened when I grew up," the woman wrote.

"When I was 6 months old, they forced my mom to let me spend the night at their place, I had never been alone with any of them before, my mom said I was different for a whole week afterwards. Every time I meet my grandma, she talks s--t about my mom. When I was 4, my mom let me spend the weekend at my dad, instead he dropped me off with my grandma, took me to another state for the weekend and they did not tell my mother until I told her myself. One time when I was a baby, my grandma asked if she could hold me, I instantly cried and my mom asked for me back, my grandma refused until both my great grandma and grandma stepped in. My mom and dad had an investigation on them with cps because my dad had been high while driving. This was when I was 8 years old. My dad said he was sober and wanted me for just a day, he was not sober and was high the whole time. I only remember him being super different and creepy," she continued.

"I found out about things like this when I told my mom I wanted to go nc with them, she told me about almost everything that happened and my uncles, aunts, grandparents and everything could back it up. They only told me because they said that I was ready for it, also because I wanted to know. I was 19," the bride added.

The bride shared that more has happened and now she has minimal contact with her father's side of the family.

"It has been so much more, and there still is things to this day even after my countless attempt of going no contact with all of them. When I do just that, they go after my mom and threaten her and are just outright evil towards her, until I talk with them again. I hope you all can just understand a bit on how they all are, because there is so much more too it, but writing it all would take too much time," she said.

The problem came when her fiancé said that despite the bride not being close to her family, he will call off the wedding if her dad does not walk her down the aisle.

"Now I am getting married, I have minimal contact with all of them. I don’t want to have them at my wedding, I want my mom to walk me down the aisle because she is the person who raised me and shaped me into the person I am today. She is both my mom and dad. However, my fiancé say that not only will it be weird just having half my family there, even weirder to let my mom walk me down. He said that people will have questions and our happy day should also be a day we let go of past resentments and focus on our future, not what happened to us as individuals before. I disagree, he is extremely mad at me and is threatening to call of the wedding," the woman concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with many of them siding with the bride.

"NTA and honestly that’s a very insensitive outlook from your fiancé," someone said.

"What's weird is that your fiance doesn't want what you want. 'It would be weird?' It's none of his business. What a beautiful thing if your mom walks you down the aisle. Stand your ground and tell that fiance to support you," a different Reddit user added.