Halsey Explains Why It Was So Important to Have a Female Romantic Lead in Her First Big Budget Music Video

Halsey recently reflected on her first-ever big budget music video, "Ghost," revealing why she was "adamant" about having a female romantic lead.

The Manic hit-maker responded to a throwback post on Twitter Thursday (June 11), exactly five years after the track's second music video premiered. The Malia James-directed visual sees Halsey sporting a Lost in Translation-inspired neon bob in Toyko and chronicles her relationship issues with a female lover.

In her reply, the 25-year-old singer, who is an out bisexual woman, explained why it was important to have a woman play her love interest as opposed to casting yet another male romantic lead.

"The reason I was adamant about this was because despite being out and bi, it was only ever suggested to me that I’d cast a male as a romantic interest," she explained. "It was often assumed. This was my first big budget major label video and I had a precedent to set for myself!"

At the time of the track's release, Halsey also told The Fader: "I was pretty much like, 'Ok, enough videos of me and some male lead making out.' I wanted to approach this one from a different perspective."

"I wanted to see some representation of a lesbian relationship that wasn't over-sexualized," she added. "Just two people in love — or at least they used to be."

You can watch Halsey's "Ghost" music video, below: