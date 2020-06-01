Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Chrissy Teigen's donation, Hannah Brown's apology and more, below!

Hannah Brown Apologizes for Using the N-word

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown has finally issued a public apology on camera after she said the N-word while singing to DaBaby's song "Rockstar" back in May.

Gum, Mint & Candy Sales Down Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

The sales of gum, mints and even candy bars are down almost 30%. The reason? No one is going on dates during social distancing, and many people are working from home and not interacting with their co-workers face to face. Plus, many people haven't been shopping at groceries stores and have switched to buying the things they need online. (via WPST)

How To Demand Justice for Black Lives and Support Protesters

The recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, along with the horrifying way a white woman name Amy Cooper used her privilege to threaten a black man's life in Central Park, have sparked nationwide protests against racism and police brutality in America. There have been protests in LA, Philly, Chicago, Atlanta and more. If you have been watching from afar feeling confused, fired up and wondering what you can do to help, here are some actions you can take right now via Cosmo.

Chrissy Teigen Donates $200k to Bail Out Protesters

Chrissy Teigen announced that she will donate $200,000 to bail out people who get arrested while protesting over the murder of George Floyd.