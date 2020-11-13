‘Home Alone 2′ Director Reveals How Trump ‘Bullied His Way Into the Movie’

President Donald Trump once "bullied his way" into getting a guest appearance in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

On Thursday (November 12), director Chris Columbus revealed to Insider that the president's cameo was not originally planned.

"Like most locations in New York City, you just pay a fee and you are allowed to shoot in that location," he explained. "We approached The Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time, because we wanted to shoot in the lobby. We couldn't rebuild The Plaza on a sound stage."

"Trump said OK. We paid the fee, but he also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie,'" he continued. "So, we agreed to put him in the movie, and when we screened it for the first time the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, 'Leave him in the movie. It's a moment for the audience.' But he did bully his way into the movie."

In the scene, Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is seen looking around the luxurious hotel in awe when he asks a bystander, played by Trump, where the lobby is. "Down the hall and to the left," Trump responds.

Watch the scene, below.