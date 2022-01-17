Back to work! After some controversy, then being yanked from the air, Magnolia Network has reinstated renovation series Home Work.

The series, hosted by Andy and Candis Meredith, came under fire recently after homeowners lodged complaints regarding the quality of work done by the contractors on their property.

Magnolia Network launched in early January and is fronted by Fixer Upper superstars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Home Work focuses on renovating homes in the Utah area. At least three homeowners featured on the show came forward with shocking allegations of damaged homes, major delays and over-budget renovations.

On Jan. 4, Aubry Bennion took to Instagram to share her experience on the show in a lengthy 18 separate posts. The woman explained she started talking with the producers of Home Work in 2019 about having her kitchen redone, but was horrified with the results.

Bennion noted she came forward because the series was “the well-edited version of the story” that “will show only their side” while “people, bank accounts, livelihoods, families, our health, sanity… all of us have been left on the cutting room floor.”

She also shared a slew of text message screenshots, pics of the ongoing work to back up her claims, such as the flooring not being installed properly. She questioned how much money was being used properly.

“I came across the IKEA receipt that included all of the cabinet boxes, shelves, door fronts, the sink, kitchen table, and chairs,” she captioned a post via her Instagram with an example of possible misused funds. “The total was $3,900. The faucet and lighting fixtures she sent me were limited to $100 options available on one-day Amazon Prime to make it in time for the reveal. The knobs were made of wood, painted to match the cabinets and cost 25 cents each. While I never got the breakdown of costs I asked for, they simply don’t add up.”

Another woman, Teisha Hawley, took to Instagram stating she gave the Merediths $45,000 to renovate her living space. The project was only supposed to take four weeks, but more than 10 weeks later it was not done and the Merediths went as far to ask her for $40,000 more to complete the work. They Hawleys eventually told the series not to come back after the money request.

After the accusations, Magnolia Network acted swiftly in pulling Home Work from its lineup, but after a few days had a change of heart.

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories,” Magnolia Network president Allison Page on said in a statement Friday (Jan. 14), according to The Hollywood Reporter. “In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion, and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding. After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for Home Work, and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent.”

The company also stated they would take precautions to ensure the work that appears on the network is done right.

“Our commitment now is to provide appropriate resolutions for those whose experience with Home Work fell short of our network’s standards,” they explained. “While Home Work will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”