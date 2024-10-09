Bride’s Honeymoon ‘Ruined’ After New Husband Invites Friends Along: ‘Acted Like I Was Overreacting’

A woman on Reddit explained how her husband ruined their honeymoon by inviting his friends to join them on the not-so-romantic trip.

"So, my husband and I just got back from our honeymoon, and honestly, I’ve been holding onto a lot of frustration since we returned. We had both been so excited about it because it was our first big trip together as a married couple. It was supposed to be a romantic, once-in-a-lifetime experience, but it turned out to be anything but that for me," the woman began.

"A few weeks before the wedding, my husband started talking about how it would be 'fun' if we invited his best friend and his wife to join us for part of the honeymoon. I immediately told him that I wasn’t comfortable with the idea because I wanted this trip to be about us, but he kept bringing it up, saying it would make the trip 'more exciting' and less 'boring.' I stuck to my guns and thought I had made it clear that it wasn’t happening," she continued.

Unfortunately, her husband had already invited his friends.

"Well, we arrive at our destination, and to my shock, his best friend and wife are waiting at the hotel lobby. My husband had secretly invited them anyway, saying it would be 'no big deal' and that we could still have our alone time. But the entire trip turned into group dinners, shared activities, and zero intimacy. I barely got any time with just him, and when I brought it up, he acted like I was overreacting. He said we could go on a 'private vacation' another time, and that I should be grateful we got to travel at all," she wrote.

"When we got home, I told him he ruined what was supposed to be our special honeymoon. He just shrugged and said I was making it a bigger deal than it was, and that 'we'll have plenty of other trips.' I can't shake the disappointment, though, and he still doesn't seem to get why I'm upset," the woman concluded.

READ MORE: Bride Sets up Maid of Honor With Best Man Despite Boyfriend

Users in the comments section sided with the new bride.

"Annulment is still an option, just so y'know..." someone suggested.

"The honeymoon trip was supposed to be a personal trip for the both of you to enjoy it by yourselves. Bringing his friend was very wrong as you guys could still go to other trips together. He should have listened to your needs and honestly he needs to change that before you guys end up breaking up," another wrote.

"If you don’t have a private vacation on your honeymoon, you’re never going to have one," someone else commented.