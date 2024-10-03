Maid of Honor Flees Wedding After Bride Sets Her Up With Best Man, Despite Already Having Boyfriend

A maid of honor fled a wedding after the bride and groom tried to set her up with the best man, even though she already had a boyfriend.

"When my friend got engaged last year I was excited for her and even more excited when she asked me to be the maid of honor. As invites went out though she asked me to not bring my boyfriend to the wedding. I was really upset about that but my boyfriend talked me down telling me that weddings were expensive and they were probably trying to keep the guest list down and they didn't really know him so it would be fine for me to go without him," the woman began on Reddit.

Everything was fine "until a couple of days before the wedding," which is when the bride asked her to give the best man a ride to and from the wedding, which was a four-hour drive. During the long ride, the man tried to make conversation but came off "just weird."

"At the Airbnb with everyone I immediately noticed things were off. All of the other bridesmaids had their boyfriends there and things were really awkward when I found out I was in a room with the best man," she continued.

The next day, as they were preparing for the rehearsal dinner, the bride and groom "cornered" her and scolded her for not giving the "incredible guy" a chance.

"I told them well of course not, I have a serious long-term boyfriend which y'all specifically told me not to bring. Then the bride cut in and told me, 'Well, that really isn't that serious since he hasn't proposed in so long.' I argued back that it was because we were both still in school. We continued arguing for a little while before I finally just said forget it, I'm going home," she explained.

The bride and groom called her "all sorts of awful names" as she left, and she got "a lot of calls on the way home which I ignored until my boyfriend called. Apparently the bride called him and told him I just left for no reason and he called to check in on me. I told him everything that had happened and he was kind of dumbstruck by it all," the woman continued.

After the wedding, she received tons of texts calling her a "horrible" person for "leaving the night before the wedding for no reason."

In the comments, users applauded the woman for standing her ground, with many slamming her friend for putting her in an awkward position.

"If I were the best man, I'd be horrified. I could not sleep in the same room as a stranger, even if there were two beds. It would be so awkward. I'd be saying sorry even if I had nothing to do with the plan. If they brought me in on the plan, I'd have shut it down, because Jesus Christ," one person wrote.

"Your friend or ex-friend or whatever she is, is weird ... same as her new spouse and their weird friends," another user commented.

"To be honest, that bride sounds like she was setting you up to cheat on your boyfriend or be s-xually assaulted in your room at most. It’s freaking unbelievable and she lost all loyalty from you when she actively tried to [mess] up your life. Knowing she was wrong she tried to tell everyone that you just left for no reason (tactic of all guilty people to control the crowd and pressure you to apologize)," someone else shared.