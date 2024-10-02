Maid of Honor Kicked out of Wedding Party After Refusing Bride’s Demand to Lose Weight

A woman on Reddit says she was kicked out of a wedding party because of her appearance.

"My best friend is getting married in a few months, and she asked me to be her maid of honor. I was thrilled," the woman began.

However, the two friends butted heads when the bride asked her to lose weight for the event.

"She mentioned that she wants me to lose weight for the wedding so that the pictures look 'more uniform.' I’ve always been on the heavier side, but I’m comfortable with how I look, and I don’t want to lose weight just for her wedding," the woman explained.

After standing her ground, the bride practically kicked her out of the wedding.

"I told her I’m happy to help with anything else, but I won’t change my appearance for her. She got upset and said that if I won’t do this for her, maybe I shouldn’t be the maid of honor at all. Now I’m considering stepping down because I don’t want to feel uncomfortable at her wedding," the woman concluded.

Users in the comments section slammed the bride.

"This chick isn't a real friend. She cares more about how her wedding pics look than she does about you or your relationship," one person wrote.

"Uh, a real friend wouldn't even have this thought. That's insane to me," another commented.

"Find a new friend!!!" someone else advised.

"I know this hurts, but this is one friendship worth letting go. I don't know why people started to see their wedding day as a chance to be a narcissistic monster, but here we are. You don't have to play the game," another user chimed in.