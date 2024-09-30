‘Petty’ Man Cancels Brother’s Wedding Venue Reservation After He’s Uninvited From Ceremony

A man got revenge on his brother, Tom, after he was uninvited from his upcoming wedding by canceling his venue reservation.

"A year ago, when he and his fiancée were planning their wedding, they were struggling to find an affordable venue. I own a vacation property with a large yard that’s been used for a couple of small weddings before, so I offered it to him as a wedding venue, rent-free," the man began on Reddit.

He explained that his only "condition" was that he wanted to be "part of the wedding party, which he agreed to."

Everything seemed to be going well, until he and his brother got into a "small argument."

"It really wasn’t a big deal, but a couple of days later, he texted me and said he and his fiancée decided to 'downsize' their wedding party and I was no longer going to be a groomsman. I was shocked because I thought this was set in stone a year ago. I called him to ask what was going on, and he said it wasn’t personal, just that they wanted to keep things small and 'intimate' and didn’t feel like they needed me in the wedding party," the man recalled.

He was "pretty hurt" by his brother's decision to exclude him from the wedding party.

"Then it occurred to me: if I’m not important enough to be in his wedding party, why should I host the wedding at my place? So I called him again and told him that since I wasn’t going to be part of the wedding, they’d need to find another venue," he wrote.

His brother and future sister-in-law were furious, and accused him of "ruining their big day."

"My parents are also upset and say I should just 'let it go' and still host the wedding. I feel like I was doing them a huge favor, and they essentially uninvited me from being part of the most important day of their lives. I don’t think I’m wrong to retract my offer, but now everyone’s making me feel guilty," the man concluded.

Users in the comments mostly agreed with the man's decision.

"Petty, just like you should be. It was an agreement between the two of you: venue rent free but you are part of the wedding party. Your brother decided to punish you the wrong way... as long as he took back his part of your contract, you are no longer forced to honor your part," one person wrote.

"If your parents are so keen to have family harmony they can supply the venue. Should be easy, since it's been 'downsized,'" another commented.

"This may have been their plan all along. They agreed to your terms, then tried to pull the rug weeks out, but never considered the fact that you might pull the venue once they told you that you were now surplus to their requirements," someone else chimed in.