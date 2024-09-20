Maid of Honor Refuses to Go to Brother’s Wedding Until Grandmother Is Invited

On Reddit, a woman explained why she is refusing to go to her brother's wedding unless her grandmother is invited.

"My older brother is 25 and is getting married. He asked me to be the maid of honor at the wedding and I accepted, making it clear that he invited me almost a year in advance. My maternal grandmother is the sweetest and most caring human being I know, but the wedding is only a week away and she still hasn't been invited, so I decided not to go to the wedding if she wasn't invited," she began.

"Our mother died 10 years ago (I was 11 at the time and my brother was 15). Since then, we have been distancing ourselves from our maternal family due to lack of time. However, I have been getting closer to my mother's family for about 2 years now. However, my brother has not had any contact with us for almost 5 years. My grandmother always makes it clear how much she misses him and that she loves him, and that she would like to see him more often," the woman explained.

She shared that her mother's family has been invited to the wedding, minus the grandmother.

"She also always asks about the wedding (I mentioned to her that he was getting married). The wedding is in a week and no one from my mother's family has been invited. It is obvious that my grandmother is upset about not having been invited yet and about missing my brother, since her grandchildren remind her of her own daughter who died (my mother). I announced in the family group that I would not go to the wedding until my grandmother invited me and I told my brother that he was a bad person, he got very angry with me and we fought, he agrees with me that he is wrong, but he does nothing to change," she shared.

"Making it clear that I am Latina and at least in my culture it is a rule to invite ALL your family to weddings and not being invited is an insult, although my brother does not see our maternal family I know he loves them." the woman concluded.

Users in the comments section sounded off, with many siding against the woman.

"YTA you made a commitment to be in your brother’s wedding. If he does not want to be close to family members and invite them to the wedding, that’s his business," said someone.

"You are close to your mother's family but that's not the case for your brother who is the one marrying here, it's his wedding not yours," added another.

"He gets to choose who is at his wedding, and you don't get to make demands about it," chimed in a Reddit user.

"If you wanted to back out you should have done it MUCH sooner," commented another.