How to Download All Your Liked TikTok Videos Before the Ban

If you're wondering if there's a way to download all your liked TikTok videos at once, we've got you covered.

With the U.S. federal government's Jan. 19 TikTok ban looming, you might be nervous about losing all your saved, liked and favorite TikTok videos on the app. We're talking song discoveries, intriguing recipes, funny memes, memorable news clips and so much more. (Don't forget all the cat videos!)

It's still unclear what exactly will happen to U.S. TikTok users on Jan. 19, and even though there are efforts to push back the TikTok ban, it's better to be safe than sorry if you're worried about losing access to your liked videos for good.

While many videos on TikTok are available to download directly to your device straight from the app, doing so individually—video by video—can be tedious and time-consuming, especially if you have hundreds or even thousands of liked videos you've saved over the past few years.

Thankfully, there's a way to download all your liked videos on TikTok in bulk, and with just a few clicks.

How to Download All Your Liked Videos on TikTok

One of the easiest and most simple ways to download all your liked or favorite TikTok videos in bulk is to use a web browser extension.

For example, myfaveTT is a free Chrome browser extension that can export and convert all of a TikTok user's liked and/or favorite videos to MP4 files in bulk.

To use the program, first go to the myfaveTT website while using your Chrome browser on a desktop device with a hard drive (i.e. this won't work on your phone).

Next, click on the link on the page to install the myfaveTT Chrome extension directly onto your browser.

In a new tab, log into TikTok on your browser using your phone number or username and password. Once you're logged in, the myfaveTT extension should appear in a sidebar on the left side of the TikTok homepage.

You will have three options: download all my liked, download all my favorites and download from people I follow. Click on one of the options to begin downloading.

Once you select an option, the program will allow you to choose where on your hard drive you would like to store the downloaded content. You will also have the option to create a new folder for the files.

Once downloading begins, the myfaveTT sidebar will show you how many favorite/liked videos it has so far scrolled through on your page, what number it's on in the downloading process as well as how many local MP4 files it's already saved on your computer.

Depending on the number of saved/favorite TikTok videos you have under your account, the downloading process may take hours, so we recommend leaving your browser open and your computer running while it completes the process.

Of course, there are other programs and extensions you can use to download your TikTok videos, but this is the one that worked best for us.

Good luck and happy downloading!